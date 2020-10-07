Nippon Shokubai Enhance Facilities For Lithium-ion Battery Electrolyte Ionel(TM) (LiFSI)

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, has decided to begin facility design of new electrolytes "Ionel(TM)--Lithium bis (fluorosulfonyl) imide (LiFSI)" for lithium-ion batteries by setting up the "Ionel Construction Team" on October 1, 2020, to construct new manufacturing facilities (annual production capacity; 2,000 tons, location; Nisshoku Techno Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.) using its own process. The decision is made because current production capacity, the annual production capacity of 300 ton, is insufficient for the increasing demand.

In recent years, due to the growing awareness of environmental issues, the electric vehicle (EV) market has been steadily expanding with high expectations for EVs as a leading next-generation vehicle for energy saving and low pollution. The use of Ionel (TM) as the electrolyte of lithium-ion batteries for EVs significantly improves the cycle characteristics, rate characteristics, and storage stability of batteries over a wide temperature range from low to high temperatures. As a result, Ionel(TM) is used not only as an additive in electrolytes but also as main salt in electrolytes, and demand for Ionel(TM) is expanding mainly in Asia. Demand for Ionel(TM) is also expected to expand as it improves the performance of next-generation innovative batteries such as all-solid-state batteries.

LiFSI is difficult to achieve high purity, and its production and quality control require a high level of know-how. Nippon Shokubai has established a technology to stably produce 2,000 tons of LiFSI per year by utilizing its unique production technology developed so far. Also, Ionel(TM) is high-purity LiFSI protected by the company's patents, so customers can use it with confidence in terms of quality, price and intellectual property.

Commercial production at the new facilities is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023, and the company aims to achieve sales of over 10 billion yen by 2024. As the LiFSI market is expected to expand globally, it is considering new plant investment in Europe to meet demand after 2025.

Outline of Nisshoku Techno Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.Headquarters and Plant: 9-1, Koya-Shinmachi, Ichikawa-Shi, Chiba Pref., JapanEstablished: December 27, 1954Capital: 90 million yenBusiness: Manufacturing and selling chemical productsMain shareholder: Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (96.83%)Number of employees: 98Website: https://www.ns-technofine.co.jp/index_e.html

About Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.:

Since 1941, Nippon Shokubai has grown up its business with unique catalyst technology. Nippon Shokubai has supplied, for example, ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and so on. Among all, our global market share of superabsorbent polymer is the largest in the world now. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission "Providing affluence and comfort to people and society with our unique technology."

