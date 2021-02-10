Nippon Express Selected As One Of "World's Most Admired Companies" By U.S. Business Magazine Fortune

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. has been ranked fifth in the Delivery Industry category of the 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" published by the American business magazine Fortune to become the only Japanese company selected in that category.

Fortune is an internationally respected business magazine that publishes rankings such as "Fortune 500" and "Fortune Global 500" that garner worldwide attention, and its global readership includes numerous corporate executives and other business professionals.

The magazine has published its "World's Most Admired Companies" rankings annually since 1997, selecting these companies by surveying corporate executives, securities analysts and others, evaluating companies in nine areas -- quality of management, quality of products/services, innovativeness, long-term investment value, financial soundness, human resource management, social responsibility, utilization of corporate assets, and international competitiveness -- and ranking the top-scoring companies.

This year's assessments covered 670 companies in 30 countries that satisfied certain criteria, and 15 Japanese companies were selected in 11 categories.

The Nippon Express Group remains committed to meeting the expectations of stakeholders around the globe and to striving for sustained business growth toward its long-term vision of "becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market" as outlined in the Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- "Dynamic Growth."

