Nippon Express' NEX Logistics Indonesia Receives Halal Certification For Bekasi Logistics Center

TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT NEX Logistics Indonesia, a subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has received halal certification from the Indonesia Ulama Council's Food, Medicines and Cosmetics Assessment Agency (LLPOM-MUI), Indonesia's halal-certifying body, for its Bekasi Logistics Center in the Gobel Industrial Estate.

The Bekasi Logistics Center, which obtained the halal certification in July, is the second NEX Logistics Indonesia location to do so following the Deltamas Logistics Center.

With Muslims making up approximately 90% of Indonesia's population of 260 million, a law went into effect in October 2019 requiring halal certification for all food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products produced or distributed within Indonesia. Companies doing business in Indonesia have subsequently shown heightened interest in halal certification.

Further expansion of the halal market is anticipated as a consequence of rising consumer demand driven by economic development and population growth, and this should boost demand for warehouse storage of halal products.

The recently certified Bekasi Logistics Center has been fully outfitted with frozen, refrigerated, and room-temperature spaces within the warehouse to enable the storage of halal products in all temperature ranges.

NEX Logistics Indonesia is one of three Nippon Express Group companies to have obtained halal certification in Indonesia, enabling the Group to provide comprehensive halal logistics services from air/ocean cargo forwarding to warehouse storage and delivery.

With interest in halal products on the rise in Indonesia, Nippon Express will continue enhancing its network of halal logistics services that supports the supply chains of customers expanding into the Muslim market, reflecting its ongoing commitment to offering safety and peace of mind to its Muslim customers.

Halal logistics certifications in Indonesia

April 2018 : PT Nippon Express Indonesia receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (transport/storage for air cargo forwarding)

: PT Nippon Express Indonesia receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (transport/storage for air cargo forwarding) June 2018 : PT Nittsu Lemo Indonesia Logistik receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (transport/storage for ocean cargo forwarding)

: PT Nittsu Lemo Indonesia Logistik receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (transport/storage for ocean cargo forwarding) July 2018 : NEX Logistics Indonesia's Deltamas Logistics Center receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (warehouse storage)

: NEX Logistics Indonesia's Deltamas Logistics Center receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (warehouse storage) July 2020 : NEX Logistics Indonesia's Bekasi Logistics Center receives halal certification from LLPOM-MUI (warehouse storage)

Profile of facility

Name: PT NEX Logistics Indonesia Bekasi Logistics Center

Address: Gobel Industrial Estate, Jl. Teuku Umar Km 44, RT 002/RW 05, Telega Asih, Cikarang Barat, Kab. Bekasi 17530 West Java, Indonesia

17530 Warehouse area: 45,800m2 (including 200m2 frozen, 700m2 refrigerated, and 1,847m2 room-temperature storage spaces)

