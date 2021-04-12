Nippon Express (Nederland) Opens Nijmegen Logistics Center

TOKYO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. (hereinafter "NE Nederland"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has opened a Nijmegen Logistics Center in Nijmegen, a city located in the southeastern Dutch province of Gelderland.

The Netherlands sits at the heart of Europe's largest consumer region comprising France, Germany and the UK. In addition to serving as a gateway for both air and ocean cargo and possessing a highly developed intra-regional transport network, the country offers non-resident customs clearance and tax incentives that have enticed many customers to select it as a logistics hub. The southern part of the country is particularly close to Germany's largest markets, making it an optimal site for setting up logistics locations.

The new Logistics Center will be used as a European parts center that meets the storage, distribution and other needs of Takeuchi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., which develops, manufactures and sells small construction machines.

With the establishment of this Logistics Center, NE Nederland will have more than 200,000 m2 of warehouse space across the Netherlands, and it will be working to further enhance its logistics operations in the country's south.

Description of business

Warehousing operations for Takeuchi Manufacturing's European parts center (warehouse receiving/shipping, storage, and distribution within Europe)

Profile of business location

Name: Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. Nijmegen Logistics Center

Address: Rietgraaf 2b , 6678 PJ Oosterhout (Gelderland), The Netherlands

, 6678 PJ Oosterhout (Gelderland), Structure: Single-story reinforced concrete structure

Total floor area: 8,747 m 2(Breakdown)Warehouse area: 8,444 m 2Office: 303 m 2

2(Breakdown)Warehouse area: 2Office: 2 Principal equipment/facilities: CCTV, LED lighting, BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) rating of "Very Good"

Start of operations: March 2021

