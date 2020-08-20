Nippon Express (Nederland) Building New Warehouse In Schiphol Trade Park

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Nederland) BV (hereinafter, "NE Nederland"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, began construction of a new warehouse in Schiphol Trade Park on Monday, August 3.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202008193274-O1-3j1MxVt7

Photo: Groundbreaking ceremony: from left to right, Marja Ruigrok, Councilor, Municipality of Haarlemmermeer; Masahiro Murakami, President, NE Nederland; Ruud Drijsen, Vice President, NE Nederland https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202008193274/_prw_PI2fl_Ul6BNUjh.jpg

Offering more than twice the space of the company's existing facility, this new warehouse is being erected in Schiphol Trade Park, about 7 kilometers southwest of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, one of Europe's key hub airports, to cope with steadily rising air cargo volume.

Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, a standard for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, will be sought for the new warehouse to enhance NE Nederland's distribution network for the pharmaceutical sector, which has been stipulated as a priority industry in the Nippon Express Group Management Plan's "Growth Strategy for Core Businesses." In anticipation of dealing with semiconductor-related equipment and other heavy or long-length cargo, a ULD handling system will be introduced to enable the facility to process 20-foot pallets. The roof will be outfitted with a 60m x 55m solar panel array to make the facility more eco-friendly.

Image: Artist's sketch of new warehouse https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202008193274/_prw_PI3fl_45FKMlNG.jpg

Nippon Express will continue meeting the increasingly sophisticated and diverse needs of its customers as it steps up its efforts in the forwarding business and in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries.

- Expected start of operations July 2021

- Operations to be handledAir and ocean cargo import/export CFS operations, removal operations, cross-dock operations

- Profile of new warehouseAddress: Contour Avenue 31, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands Structure: Single-story steel-reinforced concrete building (with four-story office portion)Site area: 18,278m2Total floor area: 12,238m2(Breakdown)Warehouse area: 9,836m2 (including 315m2 dedicated pharmaceutical storage space)Office: 2,261m2Other: 141m2Principal equipment: 19 truck docks, ULD handing system, full CCTV coverage, solar panel array

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nippon-express-nederland-building-new-warehouse-in-schiphol-trade-park-301115340.html

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.