Nippon Express (Malaysia) Obtains GDP Certification For Domestic Transport Services

TOKYO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express ( Malaysia) Sdn, Bhd. (hereinafter, " NE Malaysia"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification effective Thursday, January 14, 2021 for its Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Branch, evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals while providing transport in Malaysia.

Rising wages and living standards have made Malaysia's population increasingly health-conscious in recent years, and pharmaceutical manufacturing is a new growth sector that the country's government is seeking to expand and develop. The Malaysian government is also seeking to make JAKIM* halal certification of pharmaceuticals a global standard, and higher demand for halal pharmaceutical logistics in Muslim markets is anticipated.

NE Malaysia has already been contracted to provide hospitals in Malaysia with pharmaceutical distribution services and, with its Klang Logistics Center and Kuala Lumpur International Airport Branch having demonstrated their conformity to quality standards for medical device logistics by obtaining GDPMD certification, the company has been boosting its handling of medical devices.

Such approaches are enabling Nippon Express to meet growing customer demand for safe and secure logistics services for halal-certified pharmaceuticals, and thereby to contribute to the development of Muslim societies.

Nippon Express will continue enhancing its services to satisfy ever more sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical transport needs and stepping up its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in the Nippon Express Group's Business Plan. The company will also endeavor to provide high-quality transport services that take full advantage of collaboration with the Group's extensive global network.

*JAKIM: Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, a halal certifying body within the Malaysian government

- Profile of facilityName: Nippon Express ( Malaysia) Sdn, Bhd. KLIA BranchAddress: Lots A-10 & 11, Malaysia Airlines Freight Forwarder ComplexKLIA Free Commercial Zone, Southern Zone Kuala Lumpur International Airport 64000 Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia

