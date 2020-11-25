Nippon Express Global SCM (Shanghai) Completes Construction Of Qingpu Phase II Warehouse
TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Global SCM ( Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "NEGSS"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. of Tokyo, has completed construction of its Qingpu Phase II Warehouse, which opened for business on Monday, November 2.
Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202011197350-O1-lX2sM1BJ
Photo1: Exterior view of new warehouse https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202011197350/_prw_PI2fl_5act8DJR.jpg
Photo2: Interior view of new warehouse https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202011197350/_prw_PI3fl_JQQwa4Ym.jpg
The Qingpu Industrial Park in western Shanghai is a municipal-level development zone hosting an aggregation of electronic, biotech and hi-tech companies that is favorably located about 50 minutes from central Shanghai. The area also sits adjacent to an expressway connecting Shanghai with cities across Jiangsu Province, which is developing as a major production base and so warehouse demand is on the rise.
The new warehouse was situated adjacent to an existing warehouse for the sake of business growth, and NEGSS intends to use it to meet the logistics needs of customers from the automotive, electrical, electronics and other industries, offering such services as domestic sales logistics, manufacturing logistics (just-in-time delivery), and storage/distribution using air-conditioned facilities.
Automated transportation equipment and other cutting-edge technologies will be actively introduced in future as part of the company's labor-saving efforts, and a training center for forklift operators will established to improve safety and operating proficiency, all with the aim of making this a model warehouse in China.
Nippon Express will continue strengthening its logistics support functions in China as it strives to expand its domestic logistics business across the country.
Scope of operations
Warehousing, domestic trucking, air and ocean cargo import/export forwarding, distribution processing
Profile of new business location
Name: Nippon Express Global SCM ( Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Qingpu Phase II Warehouse
Address: No.168, Xin Ji Road, Qing Pu District, Shanghai 201700 P.R. China
Structure: Steel-framed reinforced concrete three-story building
Site area: 45,000 m2
Warehouse area: 24,000 m2 (this, together with the 15,000 m2 area of the existing warehouse next door, gives the company a total of 39,000 m2 of warehouse area)
Principal equipment: Raised-floor platform, dock levelers, 24-hour security, emergency-use generators
