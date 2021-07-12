Nippon Express France Acquires GDP Certification For Company-owned Warehouse Near Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

TOKYO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express France, S.A.S. (hereinafter " NE France"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification from the certification body Bureau Veritas Certification France, effective May 19, for air and truck freight forwarding operations (including temporary storage services) at a company-owned warehouse located on the grounds of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

France is home to both world-famous pharmaceutical giants and numerous prominent pharmaceutical research organizations. So, it has naturally become a base for the development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products.

NE France's temperature-controlled facilities (total area: 100 m2) equipped to maintain 2 - 8 C (refrigerated) and 15 - 25 C (fixed) temperature ranges within its company-owned warehouse will allow it to meet the logistics needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry by combining temporary storage services using these facilities with Nippon Express's temperature-controlled international transport services.

Nippon Express will be further enhancing its services to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs and bolstering its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in its current business plan.

Name and address of branchName: Roissy Warehouse, Nippon Express France, S.A.S.Address: 1 Rue du Chapelier B.P. 18177, 95702 Roissy C.D.G. CEDEX, France

