Nippon Express (China) Signs Memorandum On Pharmaceutical Logistics Business Collaboration With Shanghai Shengsheng Logistics

Nippon Express ( China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter " NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., concluded a memorandum on business collaboration with Shanghai Shengsheng Logistics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Shengsheng Logistics"), a Chinese logistics firm primarily engaged in biopharmaceutical transport, on Thursday, May 27.

Shengsheng Logistics, a top-class biopharmaceutical logistics company that offers temperature-controlled storage and transportation of biopharmaceuticals, biological samples, investigational drugs, etc., within China and that operates its own transport hubs throughout the country, provides China's domestic pharmaceutical distribution market with sophisticated temperature-controlled end-to-end transport services. One of its affiliates develops and manufactures insulated shipping boxes that it supplies to major manufacturers worldwide.

China has put in place Good Supply Practice (GSP) standards for the supply and quality control of pharmaceutical products within the country, and restrictions preventing foreign-affiliated companies from directly engaging in pharmaceutical logistics prompted NE China to consider business collaboration with Shengsheng Logistics to cover this sector and boost its pharmaceutical logistics efforts in China.

The two partners in this business tie-up will be developing consolidated shipping services for ocean cargo requiring temperature control in multiple ranges as well as integrated cold-chain transport services by combining NE China's pharmaceutical logistics services that leverage a global network extending far beyond China with Shengsheng Logistics' domestic transport network and its low- and fixed-temperature packaging techniques to provide services that meet the needs of their customers.

Nippon Express will continue expanding its pharmaceutical logistics services in China and bolstering efforts both inside and outside that country to serve the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in Nippon Express's current business plan.

