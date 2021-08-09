NioCorp Completes First Phase Of HPGR Testing Of Elk Creek Ore Samples

Process Demonstrated Potential Significant Improvements in Project Energy Efficiency

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. (" NioCorp" or the " Company") ( TSX:NB ) ( OTCQX:NIOBF ) is pleased toannounce the completion of the first phase of testing of Elk Creek Project ("Project") ore samples using High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") technology. Testing confirmed that the ore that NioCorp expects to mine from the Project site, subject to receipt of necessary funding, can be successfully processed using HPGR technology, an energy efficient and low-emission alternative for reducing the size of the ore to enable the recovery of niobium, scandium, titanium, and potential rare earth products.

The testing was conducted at the Natural Resources Research Institute ("NRRI") of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, in partnership with Weir Minerals.

Approximately one tonne of Elk Creek drill core was reduced to the one-millimeter size needed for hydrometallurgical testwork. The test program found that the specific energy per tonne of feed processed could be reduced from the previously estimated 4.18 kilowatt-hour ("kWh") per tonne to 3.06 kWh per tonne. That represents a 32.5% decrease in the amount of installed power needed for processing, when compared to the previous design basis.

NRRI is currently completing Phase II of the test program, which will provide three tonnes of crushed material suitable for hydrometallurgical testing, which includes optimization of the existing flowsheet and continuation of rare earth recovery test work.

"The results of this testing were very impressive," said Scott Honan, Chief Operating Officer of NioCorp. "This program confirmed that our ore is amenable to HPGR technology, and we are pleased to see the reduction in energy consumption. We look forward to announcing the results of the follow-on work that the material produced at NRRI will facilitate."

Qualified Persons: Scott Honan, M.Sc., SME-RM, COO of NioCorp Developments Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the news release.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Also under consideration by the Company is the production of several magnetic rare earth products. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

