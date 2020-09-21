NINJIO And IASAP Partner To Uncover Talented Cybersecurity Storytellers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a cybersecurity awareness training company currently serving some of the largest organizations in the world, has announced the launch of its inaugural "Submit a Story" contest and subsequent "Aware Awards" in collaboration with the International Association of Security Awareness Professionals ( IASAP ). The contest officially opens to the public on September 21, 2020with a two week submission window. Winner of the first-place prize and runners-up will be announced in mid-October in conjunction with National Cyber Security Awareness Month ( NCSAM ).

Over the last five years, NINJIO has built an award-winning library of engaging, micro-learning content based on "ripped from the headlines" security breaches. In addition to all episodes being developed by Hollywood television professionals and Writer's Guild members, the company has added a list of celebrity voice actors to the roster including well-known names like Jon Lovtiz, Laticia Rolle, Alex Thomas, and Robert Davi.

"This is an exciting time of growth for our company, and we want to expand our reach and discover talented storytellers from our industry," says Zack Schuler, founder and CEO of NINJIO. "By partnering with the industry's leading association to help us spread the word, we are working together to further educate individuals about cyberthreats and the importance of cybersecurity awareness."

The goal of the contest is to unearth creative storytellers who want to pitch an episode idea, while simultaneously elevating the conversation about current, relevant cybersecurity threats. Judges for the contest will include FBI cybersecurity personnel, former writer/producer for CSI: NY and Hawaii Five-O, and key members of NINJIO's executive and creative teams.

"IASAP is excited to kick off our affiliation with NINJIO by partnering on the 'Submit a Story' contest," says Karen Riha, IASAP President. "IASAP's mission is to provide a trusting and supportive environment where security awareness professionals collaborate to build and enhance our security awareness programs. So this contest is a fun and creative way to collaborate as an entire security awareness community."

The contest winner will be given the official "Aware Award" and have the opportunity to work with NINJIO's co-founder and Hollywood television writer/producer Bill Haynes. Additionally, the winner will receive a celebrity autographed copy of their script, a shadow box depicting their favorite frame of the episode, and a $1000 Amazon gift card. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded.

For contest details and to enter visit: https://ninjio.com/writingcontest/

About NINJIO NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The company creates 3- to 4-minute Hollywood style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked.

About IASAPThe International Association of Security Awareness Professionals (IASAP) is a 501(c)6 non-profit, corporate membership association dedicated to the private exchange of best practices for elevating employee awareness of good security behaviors at all levels within their member organizations. Members feel at ease sharing their experiences and strategies since all of the organization's activities are protected under Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Membership is restricted to individuals actively working on awareness programs for their companies. No vendors are allowed which helps create a non-biased exchange of ideas.

