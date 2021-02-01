Ninepoint Partners Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - John Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Ninepoint Partners LP and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Bitcoin Trust IPO (BITC.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - John Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Ninepoint Partners LP and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Bitcoin Trust IPO (BITC.UN and BITC.U) and close the market.

Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners. https://www.ninepoint.com/

SOURCE TMX Group Limited