Nine Valdosta State University Students Affected By COVID-19 Receive Free Housing For The 2020-2021 School Year

VALDOSTA, Ga., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanton Common Apartments was pleased to celebrate housing scholarship recipients with a reception on September 18, 2020. The reception honored nine Valdosta State University students from various hometowns including Montgomery, Al., Ponte Vedra, Fl., and various cities in Georgia including Tifton, Omega, Stonecrest, Atlanta and Valdosta.

Blanton Common, an off campus student housing community, is providing free housing and utilities for the entire 2020-2021 academic term, as well as $500 towards books and meals for these students who have been impacted directly by COVID-19 or by the related economic effects on their families. Recipients of the #BCGivesBack scholarship include:

Chuntianna H., from Montgomery, ALA. Gabrielle M. from Valdosta, GA. Wesley B. of Stonecrest, GAAlexis W. of Ponte Vedra, FL.Precious B. from Austell, GA.Treyanna S. of Snellville, GA.Hana S. from Decatur, GA.Joanna O. from Omega, GA.Lupita O. of Tifton, GA.

Blanton Common has seen firsthand the unique circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic presented to college students, as well as the uncertainty involved with the progression of their academic careers. With full backing from the private ownership group, discussions ultimately led to the creation of the scholarship program at Blanton Common, along with a unifying hashtag #BCGivesBack.

Jean Woodworth, Executive Vice President & Partner with JMG, said the following: "Our team and our community are in a unique position to provide housing to students near Valdosta State University, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and the Valdosta campus of the Georgia Military Academy. We hope that these scholarships will help truly deserving students who otherwise would be unable to further their college education this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it's catastrophic effect on their families."

ABOUT BLANTON COMMON & JMG REALTY, INC:

Blanton Common is a privately owned student housing community located 2 miles from Valdosta State University. The community recently completed a large renovation project also provides free transportation to and from the VSU campus daily. Blanton Common aims to create the preeminent student living experience in the area.

