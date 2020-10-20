Nine Provost Umphrey Attorneys Named To Texas Super Lawyers For 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine attorneys with Beaumont-based Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP, have earned recognition in the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers guide published by Thomson Reuters.

Firm equity partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. has been recognized for his work representing plaintiffs injured by consumer products. Equity partners Edward D. Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, D'Juana Parks, and James E. Payne made the prestigious annual listing for their representation of plaintiffs involved in various personal injury cases.

Firm attorneys Darren L. Brown, Matthew C. Matheny, and David P. Wilson were also honored for their plaintiffs' personal injury work, with attorney J. Keith Hyde earning recognition for his environmental litigation practice.

Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP, is widely known for its successful work representing victims of serious personal injury, wrongful death or unfair business practices. Clients are often people who have been harmed by dangerous pharmaceuticals and medical products, unsafe working conditions, motor vehicle and aviation accidents, and unfair payment schemes.

Every year, the process of compiling the Texas Super Lawyers list begins with a statewide survey of lawyers. A blue-ribbon panel of Texas' leading attorneys reviews the potential honorees, and then an extensive editorial review leads to the final selections for the annual list. The 2020 lawyers guide will be published in the November issue of Texas Monthly and in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLPFor over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need - those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

