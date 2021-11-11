Nine-month Interim Report (Q3) 2021
ALK delivers Q3 sales growth of 20% , with tablet sales up 41% (unaudited)
ALK's revenue grew strongly during Q3 following broad-based growth in all of its regions. Total revenue increased 20% for the quarter, as tablet sales growth surged to 41% and legacy products continued their sales recovery as allergy markets normalised further. These positive results contributed to an EBITDA increase of 114% in reported currency. The outlook has been updated to reflect the year-to-date performance.
Q 3 2021 financial highlights
- Total revenue was up 20% in local currencies at DKK 928 million (772).
- Tablet sales increased 41% to DKK 398 million (281) after strong growth in all regions, while combined SCIT and SLIT-drops sales grew 5%.
- Revenue growth in Europe increased to 15%, with North America up 23% and International markets up 51%.
- Operating profit (EBITDA) was ahead of expectations and increased 114% in reported currency to DKK 124 million (58), largely on the strong sales growth and improved gross margin, while R&D and sales and marketing costs increased as planned.
- Revenue for the first nine months was up 14% in local currencies, and EBITDA was up 20% in reported currency at DKK 398 million (331). Free cash flow improved to DKK 149 million (minus 67) driven by the earnings development, a milestone payment and other changes to working capital.
Key events and strategic progressALK continues to make good progress on its strategic priorities with highlights in Q3 including:
- In ALK's biggest market, Germany, ALK's position was further strengthened by the latest update to national drug prescription guidelines, reinforcing the recommendation to initiate new patients on registered AIT products.
- Early in Q4, ALK successfully completed a formulation feasibility study, confirming the suitability of the Zydis™ fast dissolving tablet technology for use in the clinical development of a peanut allergy product.
- ALK's supply chain, inventory levels and distribution channels remained robust despite the raw materials and logistical challenges that have been reported by multiple industries.
202 1 financial outlookBased on its performance in the first nine months, ALK has updated its full-year financial outlook to reflect improvement to both sales and gross margin. As a result:
- Revenue is now expected to grow 11-12% in local currencies (previously: 10-12).
- EBITDA is now expected to increase to DKK 500-550 million (previously: 450-500) with a gross margin improvement over last year of ~2 p.p. (previously: 1-2 p.p.). ALK still expects an unchanged increase in R&D expenses and a gradual normalisation of sales and marketing activities compared to last year, which was affected by COVID.
- Free cash flow is now expected to be positive at ~DKK 200 million (previously: ~minus 100) mainly reflecting the revised earnings outlook and timing of repayment of accrued rebates.
Hørsholm, 11 November 2021
ALK- Abelló A/S
Comparative figures for 20 20 are shown in brackets. Revenue g rowth rates are stated in local currencies , unless otherwise indicated
