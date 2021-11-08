Nine Arches Is The Real-life Game Everybody Wants In A Post-Pandemic World

AUSTIN, Texas., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world has begun its slow transition back toward a vague sense of normalcy, the desire to reengage with people and away from digital screens has never been higher. A surge in travel bookings, the huge drop in consumer demand for Peloton along with a plunge in work from home stocks across the board makes the message clear that people want to be set free; they want out. Outside, outdoors - just out there and away from home. Nine Arches, a groundbreaking card game that instills adventure and curiosity epitomizes this new "out" movement.

That's because the pandemic has trapped everyone, and every day feels the same. Nine Arches is a new kind of card game that inspires individuals, couples and their families and friends to escape their screens, break their ruts and routines, and bring everyday adventure to life.

Clearly, Nine Arches is resonating; Kickstarter itself loves the project, it was fully funded in six minutes which could be CLOSE TO a crowdfunding world record and so far nearly 1500 people signed up for adventures and new life experiences while opting out of the dreary stay-at-home existence everyone endured for so long.

Standing head and shoulders above ordinary card games, adventurers are treated to an exquisite hardcover guide, a journal, dice to introduce interesting random possibilities and the cards themselves. Picking just one card can take the day in a very unexpected and very different direction.

A good time will be had by all thanks to two people very qualified in the areas of adventure and gaming…

Geoffrey Gray. As a longtime journalist and New York Times bestselling author, Geoffrey Gray has covered some of the world's most interesting and adventurous people, and has been featured in The New Yorker, This American Life, Fast Company, and other outlets.

Grant Shonkwiler. After helping to build Fortnite and Doom, Grant was looking for a way to create a new game that inspires players to be more active in the real world. Two years later, after dozens of test runs, hundreds of sample cards, and countless escapades with the growing community and team, Nine Arches was born. There's less than two weeks remaining to take advantage of the few remaining rare, limited editions and generous discounts on everything on offer.The Nine Arches Kickstarter Campaign - https://bit.ly/2ZVkbYp

