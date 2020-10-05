Nimble Announces Strategic Research Collaboration With Incyte To Discover Novel Peptide-Based Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics Inc. today announced the company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) to discover first-in-class peptide therapies across various disease areas.

"This is an important collaboration for both companies to discover novel peptide based therapeutics," said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., CEO of Nimble Therapeutics. "We are excited to partner with Incyte, an organization with world-class drug discovery, development and commercialization capabilities, to ensure maximal patient impact across multiple disease indications."

The collaboration will leverage Nimble's proprietary peptide synthesis, screening and optimization platform, coupled with its high chemical diversity and integrated suite of assays to enable faster discovery and optimization of promising compounds for intracellular and extracellular targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, reimbursement of certain research program costs and may become eligible for downstream milestone payments and royalties. Incyte has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any peptides discovered under the collaboration, and an option to further expand the collaboration to include additional targets.

