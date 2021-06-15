Nimble AMS Wins Partner Of The Year Award From Salesforce.org

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for member-based organizations, today announced that Nimble AMS has won the 2021 Salesforce.org ISV Partner of the Year Award within the Nonprofit category. Nimble AMS is the company's association management software (AMS) built on the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

"We are deeply honored and proud to be recognized by Salesforce.org for this prestigious award," said Jennifer Lee, Managing Director, Associations & Events at Community Brands. "The combination of Nimble AMS and the Salesforce platform has enabled our customers to deliver member experiences matching or exceeding those of larger for-profit organizations, and we look forward to helping our customers continue to grow."

Each year, Salesforce.org recognizes a select group of partners for their work over the past year as top partners. There are more than 4,000 independent software vendor (ISV) partners with Salesforce.org today, and this award recognizes those that have excelled in serving customers, innovating on the Salesforce platform, and in giving back to the community.

Nimble AMS is an enterprise AMS built on and very closely aligned to the Salesforce platform. This means that every Nimble AMS customer is on the same version of the product, and that the solution is upgraded three times per year in sync with Salesforce releases with no added cost to customers.Nimble AMS is continually investing and expanding with new innovations. Some recent examples include:

Pre-built predictions are powered by Salesforce Prediction Builder and Salesforce Einstein AI technology. This feature in Nimble AMS makes it easy for associations to predict and respond to what their members need, want, and expect.

The release of Nimble Communities is built on the Salesforce Community Cloud platform. In 2020 when organizations' only option was digital engagement, the release of Nimble Communities enabled associations to launch online communities for members. It allows associations to easily set up and host an online member community that provides the collaboration capabilities associations need to drive member engagement, improve member loyalty, and ultimately grow revenue.

The Salesforce Trailhead online learning platform is extended to Nimble AMS users through myTrailhead training modules. These trainings help Nimble AMS users advance their Nimble AMS knowledge and maximize their AMS investment.

Nimble AMS will be highlighting its latest capabilities in an upcoming webinar on July 21, 2021.

About Community BrandsCommunity Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

