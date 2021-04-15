Nimbella, A Multi-Cloud Serverless Platform Provider Named A Strong Performer In Analyst Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbella , a multi-cloud serverless platform provider, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named them a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Function-As-A-Service-Platforms Q1 2021 report .

"The serverless platforms available on large public clouds are proprietary and that results in cloud vendor lock-in. Nimbella Serverless Platform provides the necessary abstractions and a uniform programming model where the developers code once and can run anywhere. We believe we are the only true multi-cloud vendor in the report and we are proud of how we stack up in this evaluation," said Anshu Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder, Nimbella.

According to Gartner Predicts , over 75% of midsize and large organizations will adopt a multi-cloud and/or hybrid IT strategy in 2021, making Nimbella's flexibility increasingly important to these organizations. Nimbella is installable on Kubernetes, public or private cloud infrastructure and is also available as a cloud offering with a 60-seconds onboarding experience. The Forrester report states, "Nimbella adds a simple, fast developer onboarding process to a runtime that developers can use in a pure FaaS model, as an installable function platform on other public clouds, or even on-premises."

Enterprises using Nimbella Serverless Platform benefit from Nimbella's flexibility because they don't have to worry about cloud vendor lock-in and they can run on a single cloud, multiple clouds or private cloud. Developers, in particular, see huge gains in developer productivity because Nimbella supports state natively so they can easily create both stateful and stateless applications with functions and containers.

"We partnered with Nimbella because of the flexibility of their solution. IMS Evolve is building a traceability platform that will act as a digital twin for the UK food industry and a serverless architecture is ideal for such an application. This will be further extended to other industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive and aerospace. Nimbella's multi-cloud serverless platform future-protects us to deploy anywhere and have complete control over our deployment enabling ultimate scalability as the ecosystem is adopted globally," said John Hevey, Programme Manager at IMS Evolve. "Working with Nimbella Serverless Platform means that our team is not spending countless hours on infrastructure management. This has allowed us to focus on building our application to enable this digital transformation without waiting for servers to be configured or extended."

Nimbella also offers flexible payment models allowing customers to choose what is best suited for their business. The Forrester Report notes, "Nimbella's licensing model is also most attractive to teams that want a monthly or an enterprise agreement instead of consumption-based pricing models."

Nimbella Serverless Platform makes serverless development frictionless and portable. It unifies the programming experience and provides the necessary abstractions enabling the developers to code once and run on cloud-of-their-choice. Available as a hosted, managed service and as a full stack solution on any public or private Kubernetes environment, it fully supports an enterprise's multi-cloud strategy. Founded by Silicon Valley infrastructure and open-source veterans Anshu Agarwal , Rodric Rabbah and Eric Swildens , Nimbella was recently named one of CRN's "Top 20 Cloud Infrastructure Companies to watch in 2021". For more information, please visit nimbella.com and follow @nimbella on Twitter.

