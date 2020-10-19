PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, November...

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss financial results and the Company's business and outlook.

What: Nikola Q3 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast Information : https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay) An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website .

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES investors@nikolamotor.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Nicole Rose nicole.rose@nikolamotor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-corporation-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-9-2020-301155175.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation