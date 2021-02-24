Nikki Walton Of CURLYNIKKI To Present Groundbreaking 'BeHer Summit' Focused On The Inner And Outer Beauty Of The Multicultural, Millennial Woman, March 6

Inaugural BeHer Summit celebrates the ability to choose, in every moment, to be the best version of yourself- your whole Self - now.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Nikki Walton launched CurlyNikki.com in 2008, the 25-year-old psychotherapist had no idea it would change the way Black women felt about themselves. Her recognized platforms root from lived experiences and learned education, receiving nods from Forbes, Black Enterprise, NBC's Today Show, Steve Harvey, Dr. Oz, Tracee Ellis Ross, and dozens more. Now, the best-selling and NAACP Image Award-nominated author, and host of the spirituality podcast, 'New Growth', engages with her nearly 1 million followers across social media. Her unique sensibility of inner and outer beauty is the force behind the new virtual conference, BeHer Summit .

BeHer Summit focuses on developing the inner and outer beauty of the multicultural, millennial woman who is choosing, in every moment, to be the best version of herself. The conference, taking place virtually on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 9am CT will focus on five main pillars of growth:

Wellness

Beauty

Entrepreneurship

Spirituality

Creativity

This inaugural installation, sponsored by Innersense Organic Beauty, Rémy Martin, and Cointreau, will offer a morning meditation, 20+ digital breakout rooms, a virtual happy hour, DJ sets, and more, all led by women of color. Featured speakers include Heather Lowery, Founder & CEO of Femme It Forward; Keri Shahidi of 7 th Sun Productions; Tahirah Hairston, Fashion and Beauty Director for Teen Vogue and more. Walton hopes the conference will help women recognize that the 'becoming' is in the 'Being'. " I love and serve people, that's my purpose. In the past, this manifested as helping women who look like me find freedom through embracing their natural hair and skin. But for the past four years, there has been the inspiration to shift focus and share a path to ultimate freedom. I created BeHer Summit to help women step into their whole selves by being happy, now, by being confident, now, by being HER, now." Walton partnered with co-founder, and organizer, Mike "Orie" Mosley of Afrotrak, and CRWNMAG for the inaugural conference, and anticipate over 500 attendees.

Tickets are available now for purchase for the virtual conference at behersummit.com .

For more information contact: Mike Orie, mike@afrotrak.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikki-walton-of-curlynikki-to-present-groundbreaking-beher-summit-focused-on-the-inner-and-outer-beauty-of-the-multicultural-millennial-woman-march-6-301234724.html

SOURCE CurlyNikki.com