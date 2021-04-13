NIIMBL Welcomes Dr. Gene Schaefer As Senior Fellow

NEWARK, Del., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce that Dr.

NEWARK, Del., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce that Dr. Gene Schaefer has joined the Institute as NIIMBL Senior Fellow, effective April 5, 2021. Dr. Schaefer joins NIIMBL with over 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical field ranging from early stage process development to commercial product support for protein therapeutics.

Prior to joining NIIMBL, Dr. Schaefer was Senior Director, API Large Molecule Pharmaceutical Development & Manufacturing Sciences at Johnson & Johnson. He also led the Protein Therapeutics Development group at Bristol-Myers Squibb with additional industry experience with Schering-Plough and Genzyme.

As a Senior Fellow, Dr. Schaefer will be involved in leading the N-mAb case study as well as playing an important role in the Process Intensification Program and the Regulatory Considerations Committee.

"We are happy to welcome Gene Schaefer to the NIIMBL team. His experience and role as a leader within the community will help accelerate our activities in biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovation and education and workforce development," shares Kelvin Lee, NIIMBL Institute Director.

Dr. Schaefer said, "I am very excited by the opportunity to join the NIIMBL team. I was involved in the very first public discussions back in early 2016 with Kelvin and a number of members of the Biotech community regarding what a collaborative effort like NIIMBL could look like and what it could achieve. I'm looking forward to broader engagement within the community and continued progress ahead."

Dr. Gene Schaefer received a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University in 1976 and his M.S. and Sc.D. degrees in Biochemical Engineering from M.I.T. in 1980 and 1985 respectively.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

