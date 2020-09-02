Nightfood Partners With Stork Vision® 3D/4D Ultrasound To Introduce Nightfood To Expectant Moms At Ultrasound Imaging Centers Around The Country

Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, and the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, has initiated a partnership with Stork Vision®, a leading chain of 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging.

Stork Vision prides itself on their rigorous protocols, outstanding customer service, and an outstanding staff of medical professionals at every Stork Vision imaging center. Founded in 2004, Stork Vision has grown from a single location to a multi-store franchise with twenty locations in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, Utah, Texas, and Wisconsin.

As part of their exemplary service, Stork Vision centers provide courtesy goodie bags to their clients. Each bag handed out will now include an introductory flyer educating the expectant mother on the benefits of Nightfood ice cream and its availability both in local stores and online.

"We're so excited about our relationship with Stork Vision," commented Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell. "They're 100% committed to serving their clients, and the goodie bags they provide are an example of that. This initiative will help us reach thousands of additional pregnant households each month via a trusted local information source."

Since being named the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Nightfood has established partnerships and sponsorships with Lamaze International, Ovia Health, MyRegistry.com and now Stork Vision.

"Considering we're not yet national, there's a good amount of overlap between Stork Vision locations and our supermarket distribution," added CEO Sean Folkson. "Most of their centers are in Texas, where Central Market has us in the five largest cities. And their location in Illinois literally has 24 Jewel-Osco stores within ten miles."

Nightfood is working to establish similar relationships with additional ultrasound centers in markets where the brand has local supermarket distribution.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw's and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe's Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name "Half-Baked", for which they've successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Management also encourages Nightfood shareholders to connect with the Company via these methods:

E-mail: By signing up at ir.nightfood.com , investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

YouTube: The company has established a new YouTube series which will feature weekly videos with team members, insights into latest industry developments, and provide a behind the scenes look at the latest company developments. Click here to subscribe to Nightfood's YouTube channel.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:Tim Sullivanmedia@Nightfood.com732-816-0239

Investor Contact:Stuart Smithinvestors@Nightfood.com888-888-6444, x3