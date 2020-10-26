Nigerian-Americans Start Project To Lobby Congress And To Push For Sanctions Against The Nigerian Government In Response To The Killings Of Peaceful Protesters.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the newly formed October 20 th, 2020 Project (The Project) have engaged Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a Washington, DC-based policy and advocacy advisory group, to gain U.S. Congressional and executive branch support for the End SARS and anti-corruption movement currently happening in Nigeria. The Project has also instructed Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. to advocate for an investigation into the killings of peaceful End SARS and anti-corruption protestors and to push for Global Magnitsky Act sanctions against members of the Nigerian government responsible for the extrajudicial killings committed by the Nigerian Armed Forces before and after the October 20, 2020 massacre.

"For years, the Nigerian government has murdered its people without any repercussions from the international community," said Nnamdi Nwachukwu, The Project's Media and Public Relations Lead. "The killings that occurred at Lekki Toll Gate showed the lengths the Nigerian government would go to silence the voices of innocent protestors. The Nigerian-American community is coming together to advocate on behalf of the End SARS and anti-corruption movement. We are grateful to work with an experienced partner like Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., to help lead this effort."

" The United States has always been a beacon for freedom-loving people around the world. We stand with the End SARS and anti-corruption protestors in Nigeria as they fight for justice and democratic principles," said Karl Von Batten, Advisor at Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.

Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. specializes in bringing together subject matter experts, policy scientists, senior public relations experts, and former senior government advisors to solve its client's policy and business decision problems. With years of experience working with members of the United States Congress and the executive branch of the United States government, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. has the insights to provide clients with frank and straightforward advice and solutions. Find more information about Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., at www.montagueyork.com .

The October 20, 2020 Project was started by Nigerian-Americans to push for congressional and executive branch support to send a clear message to the Nigerian government that the United States Government stands with millions of Nigerians seeking justice and an end to rampant corruption and extrajudicial killings. Find more information about The October 20, 2020 Project at www.october202020.com .

Contact: Dr. Karl Von BattenEmail: karl.vonbatten@montagueyork.com

