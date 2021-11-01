Nigeria Power Market 2021: The Prospect Of Long-Promised Recovery May Be In Sight

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Power Report 2021/22" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nigeria Power Report 2021 shows that the challenges facing the power sector are likely to continue in the medium-term. The lack of gas supply, insufficient T&D infrastructure, and sector illiquidity will contribute to an environment where new IPPs are unlikely to emerge in the coming years. However, after many false dawns the prospect of long-promised recovery may be in sight.Government policies, supported by the World Bank, look to resolve some of the key issues holding the sector back. Their success will lead to improvements in transmission and distribution - both financial and infrastructural - while the recent passing of the Petroleum Industry Bill will provide much needed clarity for the sector and could unlock new gas supply to the domestic market, as will the construction of major gas pipeline projects. Combined, these may break down some of the major barriers for new IPPs.In the near term, opportunities for private participation are emerging beyond new build generation. Plans are afoot to privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria, while state-owned National Integrated Power Projects are being retendered after an unsuccessful privatisation attempt several years ago.Analysis is underpinned and informed by independent power generation forecasts based on the actual project development pipeline, with data drawn from African Energy Live Data - a proprietary database of more than 6,700 power projects and plant.The report examines the progress and impact of the government's reform programme alongside the wider challenges facing the electricity supply industry as it tries to improve electricity supply.

Independent supply and demand outlook - Installed capacity is woefully insufficient to meet demand and hampered by numerous constraints. The report includes African Energy's five-year supply and demand forecast analysing installed generation capacity, available generation, fuel supply and network constraints.

T&D opportunities - The government continues its privatisation drive with plans to sell Nigeria's transmission entity and the proposed franchising of distribution. The report examines the impact of these moves, the role of mini-grids, and what possible opportunities may arise for T&D participants.

Political and economic risk - With President Buhari reaching the mid-way point of his final term and the economy reeling from the impacts of Covid-19 and the fall in oil prices from their early 2010s peak, the report explores the political dynamics influencing the future of Nigeria's government and questions whether the bleak economic picture will improve in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Risk management report

Political risk

Macroeconomic overview

ESI Overview

Power sector policy

Regulation and procurement

Oil, gas and other resources

Demand and supply outlook

Transmission and distribution

Off-grid

Commercial and industrial market

Competitive landscape

Installed capacity data (including breakdowns by fuel, technology, ownership, and for individual states)

Power general projects (operating, under construction, in development)

Companies Mentioned

4Power Consortium Ltd

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company

Amperion Power Distribution Ltd

Aura Energy Ltd

Azura Power

Benin Electricity Distribution Company

Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC)

Engie

Eko Electricity Distribution Company

Eni

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company

GE

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company

Integrated Energy Distributing and Marketing Ltd

Interstate Electrics Ltd

Jos Electricity Distribution Company

Kano Electricity Distribution Company

Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco)

Mainstream Energy Solutions

New Electric Distribution Company

Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET)

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)

Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (Nerc)

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

North South Power Company

Paras Energy

Pacific Energy

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company

Quest Electricity Nigeria Ltd

Rockson Engineering Nigeria Ltd

Sahelian Power

Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

Sinohydro

Transcorp Ughelli Power

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

Vigeo Power Ltd

Wa?rtsila?

West Power and Gas Ltd

Winch Energy

World Bank Group

Yola Electricity Distribution Company

