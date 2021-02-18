Nigeria Hosts West Africa's Largest Solar-PV Farm - B&S Power Holding Pte, SunnyFred Global Facilitate 200MW Solar-PV Project In Ashama, Delta State

LAGOS, Nigeria and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&S POWER HOLDING PTE, a Singapore based renewable energy corporation, and SUNNYFRED GLOBAL, a Nigerian investment entity, have concluded arrangements in collaboration with other stakeholders and Technical Partners, to Design, Develop, Finance and Construct West Africa's Largest Solar Photovoltaic Farm in Nigeria - THE ASHAMA 200MW/HR SOLAR PV FARM.

The Solar Photovoltaic Project is located on about 304 Hectares of Land in Ashama Village, Aniocha South of Delta State in Nigeria.

According to a statement from GREENPLINTH AFRICA, Consultants & Strategic Partners to the Project Promoters, a Media Chat & Project Roadmap Presentation would take place on Thursday, 25 th February 2021 by 11am (WAT) at SHERATON HOTEL Lagos, Nigeria.

The event with the theme " Sustainable and Affordable Energy Access for Communities in Nigeria" will highlight the importance of the Ashama Solar Photovoltaic Project to the host community, state, the nation and the continent in general.

The Media Chat and Project Roadmap Presentation would be chaired by Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; Chairman, Ministerial Policy and Technical Advisory Committee on Environment in Nigeria and Former Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria.

Distinguished Speakers, Technical Partners and Strategic National and international Stakeholders would join B&S POWER HOLDING PTE and SUNNYFRED GLOBAL to present the ASHAMA 200MW/HR SOLAR PV Project to the general public.

According to the World Bank, over 80 million Nigerians are without access to electricity and millions more suffer from poor service despite efforts by the Federal Government to provide electricity in the country. And also about 60 Million of these Nigerians spend more than N1.6 Trillion on fossil fuel generators yearly. The Federal Government of Nigeria however expects renewable energy to fill a substantial portion of the electricity poverty gap in the country.

In Africa, Power is Inaccessible, Unaffordable, and Unreliable for most people. This traps people in poverty; students find it difficult to read after dark, clinics cannot refrigerate vaccines and businesses have shorter operating hours.

Today, more than 25 African countries face an energy crisis. The African continent is well endowed with energy resources, but most remain untapped.

