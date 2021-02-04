Nielsen Reaches Agreement With Trio Of Agencies: Active International, Ad Results Media, And Oxford Road For Podcast Buying Power Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NLSN) - Get Report today announced that Active International, Ad Results Media (ARM), and Oxford Road are now subscribers to Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service. As new subscribers to Nielsen's service, these agencies will have access to podcast insights spanning 18 genres that can be cross referenced against a massive category of consumer purchase behavior patterns and services usage.

Currently counting over 13 major podcast companies as subscribers, as well as several agency clients, Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights. At last count, Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power featured over 160 of the largest podcast programs in its database.

Active International, an independent media company and a corporate trade leader for nearly four decades, helps businesses maximize the value they receive for assets, increase their return on ad spend, and generate funding for unbudgeted expenses.

"We are excited about bringing Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service capabilities to our audio clients," said Jason Endres, Associate Director, National Audio at Active International. "Our unique vantage point in the media industry, combined with these sophisticated insights, will continue to help clients achieve high ROI in quality programming."

Ad Results Media (ARM) is a trailblazer, leading the audio media industry in branded audio advertising for over 20 years. ARM connects brand messages to hyper-relevant audiences to deliver more meaningful ROI in the form of reach, relevance, resonance and response.

"There's never been a better time for brands to explore the podcast and audio advertising ecosystem: the most authentic, memorable and mutually beneficial medium for growth," said Marshall Williams, Partner and CEO at ARM. "As one of the first agencies to combine the disciplines of influencer and audio advertising, we test, collect proprietary data, monitor and buy across thousands of podcast, radio, streaming audio, and popular digital shows. In addition to our proprietary database, inclusive of internal curated metrics across thousands of podcasts, the collaboration with Nielsen's Podcast Buying Power Service will help us achieve greater clarity into audience analysis and performance diagnostics to better align brands and quantify success and scale effectively for our clients."

Oxford Road, with headquarters in Los Angeles, is a strategic agency leader in the audio and podcasting space.

"Oxford Road is redefining how media, technology, and data come together to achieve clients' objectives in today's dynamic marketplace," said Giles Martin, EVP of Strategy and Insights at Oxford Road. "As an agency with industry-leading use of data to optimize campaign performance, we look forward to integrating Nielsen's unique insights into our toolkit. It will enrich our planning and data capabilities and allow us to take clients to the next level."

Only Nielsen, with its extensive Scarborough category database, has this type of advertiser connection with podcasting. Nielsen Podcast Buying Power service has the ability to capture results for specific programs and tie them back with over 2,000 retail/plan-to-buy categories and hundreds of advertisers with specific brand names such as insurance companies, automotive, quick-service restaurants, home improvement retailers, and more. These easy-to-use reports are generated from web-based software and have a two time per year data release.

"We are excited to empower these innovative agencies, Active International, Ad Results Media, and Oxford Road, in their mission to achieve best in market results for their clients," said David Hohman, EVP/Managing Director for Nielsen Global Media's Demand-Side business. "With more brand advertisers coming into the podcast medium, and Nielsen's ability to analyze over 160 podcasts, these agencies will be able to reach even greater success as industry leaders."

About Active International

Active International, the corporate trade leader for nearly four decades, enables companies to maximize the value they receive for assets, increase their return on ad spend, and generate funding for unbudgeted expenses. Independent, with an unrivaled vantage point of the media industry, we help large and small brands and agencies achieve a higher ROI; leveraging incremental value in the same quality properties and services they already purchase.

About Ad Results Media (ARM)

Ad Results Media (ARM) is a trailblazer in the audio industry, leading in branded spoken-word advertising: the most authentic, memorable and mutually beneficial format for growth. With more than 20 years of experience, ARM effectively connects audiences with brand messages, delivering richer and more meaningful ROI in the form of reach, relevance and resonance. The company, with offices in Houston, Austin and San Diego, is a leading purchaser of audio influencer ads globally and leverages its strong relationships within the industry to connect brands with the world's most high-profile news, sports and entertainment creators. Follow their journey on social @adresultsmedia as they amplify the sound of success.

About Oxford Road

Oxford Road, founded in 2013 by Dan Granger, is the leading Los Angeles-based audio ad agency. Pairing disruptive brands with powerful media outlets, Oxford Road develops and places direct-to-consumer ads across multiple channels including podcast, radio and television, reaching millions of people each day.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) - Get Report is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. NielsenIQ (formerly known as Nielsen Global Connect) provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in nearly 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

