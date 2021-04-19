Niels Keunecke Appointed IGEL Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, is further expanding its enterprise sales team by appointing Niels Keunecke as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, EMEA. In the new role, which was effective April 1, 2021, Keunecke will be responsible for furthering IGEL's growth trajectory and increasing the company's focus on deploying its software solutions into enterprise customers throughout the European and global marketplace.

Niels Keunecke has more than 18 years of management experience and more than 26 years of expertise in business development and sales with well-known IT manufacturers and distributors. For the past nine years, he was the sole Managing Director for Unicon Software Entwicklungs und Vertriebs GmbH (Unicon). While at Unicon, he established and expanded sales with customers in finance, insurance, retail and the public sector. Prior to his role at Unicon, he spent five years in various positions at Fujitsu Siemens Computers / Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH including senior director workplace systems. In this role, Keunecke was responsible for expanding and structuring central business development and product management for Fujitsu's desktop, workstation, thin client and display product lines. He has also held positions with Medion AG, Ingram Macrotron Distribution GmbH and LG Electronics.

"Many vendors in the thin client market produce high quality hardware endpoints. However, it has become clear that it is really the software solutions that enable employees to be just as productive, secure and manageable at home or on the move as they are in the office," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "Having Niels join us further validates IGEL as the only truly enterprise ready Edge OS for Cloud Workspaces able to build and maintain the relevant ecosystem integrations and provide all the enterprise-level services that the biggest companies demand. We're delighted to have Niels join our growing team. With his experience, he'll help us to successfully deliver on our international growth goals."

"The market has evolved massively over the last six years and since the pandemic has seen global shortages of endpoint hardware," added Keunecke. "IGEL's focus on providing an agnostic operating system in a time when more and more employees are expected to be able to work from anywhere is helping enterprises make more of their existing hardware, with both greater choice and cost savings. This is particularly attractive for some of the largest entities in the world - from banks and healthcare providers to retailers and government agencies. However, what's also impressive is IGEL's culture of innovation and customer-centric approach. I'm very much looking forward to becoming part of this impressive growth story."

In addition to Keunecke, several other top executive employees from Unicon have joined IGEL over the past months including the company's former CDO, Muhammed-Ali ( Mali) Findik and former CTO Tobias Weilbeer.

IGEL on Social MediaTwitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niels-keunecke-appointed-igel-senior-vice-president-enterprise-sales-emea-301271805.html

SOURCE IGEL