Nicolle Cannon Joins Cal Poly's Biomed Industrial Advisory Board

ALAMO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group (CQG), a leading provider of compliant Quality Management solutions to the medical device, Medtech, life sciences, biotech, and IVD industries, has announced that its CEO and founder Nicolle Cannon has been named to the Biomed Industrial Advisory Board at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA.

The Board is a group of industry representatives who provide an independent, industry-focused perspective to the administration, faculty and students of the Biomed program.

Cannon is a graduate of Cal Poly, as are several board members. "It's very gratifying to be able to give back to the college and help them develop the Biomedical Engineering program. I am passionate that in order to change the way the industry addresses innovation and compliance in medical device, Medtech, life sciences, biotech, and IVD we need to bring it into the education process. It's also very exciting to be working with students that are driven to make the world a better place and to be able to help cultivate an awareness towards the regulations and industry that I love," Cannon said.

"I'm excited to be joining the board with representatives from the Medtech world's biggest companies like Medtronic and Abbott, but also people representing the vibrant startup culture so important to the vitality of Biomed."

Supporting Medtech startups is a key passion for Cannon Quality Group. "Medtech startups can often get hung up on quality, and we want to make sure it's a component of your strategy and as least burdensome as possible," she said.

A goal of the discussion is to help BMED students make themselves the strongest possible candidates for roles in the companies represented on the Biomed Industrial Advisory Board.

"My goal is for the students to hear where a BMED fits into industry, what employers are looking for, and how to best prepare themselves for the real world," said Kristen O'Halloran Cardinal, Ph.D. Professor, Biomedical Engineering at Cal Poly.

About Cannon Quality Group

Cannon Quality Group has served over 200 companies to date with 88% of past clients still business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps startups set up their first quality management systems, achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. Learn more at: www.cannonqualitygroup.com

