Nicolet Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - NCBS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS) - Get Report and County Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Nicolet shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, County shareholders may elect to receive $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock, for each share of County common stock they own. County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration consists of approximately 20% cash and 80% Nicolet common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Nicolet shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Nicolet and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Nicolet shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Nicolet shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Nicolet shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

