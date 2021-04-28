Nicole Kidman, Sera Labs Strategic Business Partner/Global Brand Ambassador And Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs Founder/CEO Headline Collision 2021 And Talk The Future Of Beauty Technology

Sera Labs, a subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), headlined Collision 2021 and discussed the changing landscape of beauty, health and wellness. Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor/producer/entrepreneur Nicole Kidman and Nancy Duitch, Founder/CEO Sera Labs/CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer kept the 40,000 attendee conference engaged in a funny, smart and energetic conversation about life, wellness and technology. Collision is North America's fastest-growing tech conference and brings together the world's most sought-after founders, tech companies, and game-changing entrepreneurs of our time.

The lively discussion addressed the inception of the Kidman/Seratopical partnership and the brand's Q2 plant-based product launch, which is 'Revolutionary." Duitch and Kidman also discussed some of Kidman's favorite Seratopical products and CURE's proprietary polymer (PꝫP complex) delivery systems which marry nature and science to create the most efficacious and nourishing products on the market.

"Our presence at Collision created more forward business momentum than we could have ever expected. Many people were able to learn about the future of wellness and our cutting-edge technology. We are truly creating what will become the new standard for beauty, health and wellness products," said Duitch, Sera Labs CEO/Founder and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer.

Watch the Collision 2021 video here, https://curepharmaceutical.com/video/collision-conference-2021/

For more information on Seratopical by Sera Labs, please visit, Seratopical.com and follow us @seratopical

About Sera Labs

Sera Labs® is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD and clean plant-based products. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, SeraLabs™, and Gordon's Herbals™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness. Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers. The company also sells products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: Seratopical.com, seralabshealth.com and follow us on Instagram at @seratopical, as well as Twitter, and Facebook. Media contact: press@theseralabs.com.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE's 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005293/en/