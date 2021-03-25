NicoKick Applauds Tennessee Legislature's Move To Exempt Nicotine Pouches From Excise Taxes As 'Right Approach'

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NicoKick today released the following statement in support of the Tennessee legislature's decision to pass a bill that exempts smokeless nicotine products from the tax on tobacco products and cigarettes:...

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NicoKick today released the following statement in support of the Tennessee legislature's decision to pass a bill that exempts smokeless nicotine products from the tax on tobacco products and cigarettes:

"NicoKick is committed to improving public health outcomes and making it easier for smokers to convert from cigarettes to safer, less harmful products," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group."Nicotine pouches and other smokeless nicotine products provide an opportunity to save lives worldwide, and the bill that the Tennessee legislature passed to exempt these products from the current cigarette tax will encourage smokers to switch to these healthier options. It is critical that policymakers continue to take into consideration the important role smokeless products can play in helping smokers quit for good, and promote policies like these that incentivize this transition away from cigarettes."

About NicoKick:

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

###

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicokick-applauds-tennessee-legislatures-move-to-exempt-nicotine-pouches-from-excise-taxes-as-right-approach-301256228.html

SOURCE NicoKick