NicoKick Announces Its Nomination For World Health Organization's 'Commit To Quit Contest' In Recognition Of Their Efforts To Help Smokers Quit And Transition To Safer, Healthier Products

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in support of the upcoming World Health Organization's (WHO) "World No Tobacco Day," NicoKick announced it had been nominated for the "Commit to Quit" award contest for their dedication to helping...

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in support of the upcoming World Health Organization's (WHO) "World No Tobacco Day," NicoKick announced it had been nominated for the "Commit to Quit" award contest for their dedication to helping smokers quit and transition to less harmful products such as tobacco-free nicotine pouches.

"On 'World No Tobacco Day' and every day, NicoKick is committed to improving public health outcomes and making it easier for smokers to convert from cigarettes to safer, less harmful products, such as tobacco-free nicotine pouches, gum, and lozenges," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "We are honored to be nominated for the prestigious 'Commit to Quit' award for our efforts to help smokers transition to healthier products. For over half a million NicoKick customers worldwide, our products have been a gateway to quitting tobacco usage altogether and achieve the health benefits that come from quitting. In fact, 25 percent of NicoKick customers quit tobacco without even intending to after using our products. No previous method, tool, or product has before been able to show such a positive result. Nicotine pouches provide an opportunity to save lives worldwide, and it is critical that policymakers take into consideration the important role these products can play in helping smokers quit for good."

According to the WHO , tobacco kills more than 8 people each year, with more than 7 million deaths as the result of direct tobacco use while approximately 1.2 million deaths are the result of second hand smoke. Based on the data of NicoKick tobacco-free nicotine pouch customers, 75% of users are former, current, or occasional smokers, with the largest percentage, 59%, being former smokers who no longer smoke today. Of these former smokers, 34% were actively trying to quit smoking when they started using nicotine pouches and 25% of these nicotine pouch users quit using tobacco without having the intention of doing so, also known as "unintended quitters."

About NicoKick:

NicoKick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicokick-announces-its-nomination-for-world-health-organizations-commit-to-quit-contest-in-recognition-of-their-efforts-to-help-smokers-quit-and-transition-to-safer-healthier-products-301247404.html

SOURCE NicoKick