Nickerson Hires Paul Doyle As Director, PR & Communications

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Nickerson, a full-service branding, marketing, and communications agency with team members in Boston, LA, Miami, and NYC, today announced it has hired Paul Doyle as Director, PR & Communications. Doyle's role further demonstrates Nickerson's commitment to company growth and market leadership as it heads into 2021.

Doyle joins Nickerson with a 15-year track record of executing successful PR programs and campaigns for local, national, and global clients in technology, real estate, health care, higher education, and public affairs. Highlights of Doyle's experience begin early in his career with Racepoint Global where he was instrumental in the launch of Samsung's digital health initiative. Later, Doyle was managing campaigns for 10Fold Comm's tech clients in San Francisco, CA and Austin, TX. He has also overseen communications for several high-profile mergers and acquisitions. Most recently with Boston-based Denterlein, Doyle helped lead strategic communications for the opening of Encore Boston Harbor, the largest private, single-phase construction project in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"The Nickerson team was fortunate to have pivoted quickly in 2020 and has continued growth across the country. We are thrilled to be attracting industry veterans such as Paul Doyle," stated Lisa Nickerson, CEO & Founder of Nickerson. "Paul's strategic approach to leading multi-dimensional campaigns, along with his ability to build collaborative and successful teams, will play a significant role in supporting our continued growth."

As Director, PR & Communications, Doyle will head up all public relations and communications efforts for Nickerson's client-partners, driving strategy and overseeing media outreach, account management, reporting, and all marketing communications initiatives. Doyle will be managing PR & Communications team growth, identifying and onboarding creative thinkers who bring positive energy and passion to Nickerson, while embracing the company's team-first culture which celebrates individuality and diversity.

"Nickerson is in a tremendous period of growth and has offered me an exceptional opportunity to lead strategic campaigns in collaboration with the agency's award-winning Creative Services team," said Paul Doyle. "I immediately connected with the leadership team on their commitment to driving client-partner ROI with a process-driven system for execution. I look forward to guiding and building the PR & Communications team while further fostering Nickerson's inclusive team-first culture."

Doyle remains active and involved in numerous industry and philanthropic organizations, and previously served as the Social Media Committee Chair for PRSA Boston's Young Professionals Network. He holds a Graduate Certificate in Marketing along with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. Doyle resides on the New Hampshire seacoast with his wife and two daughters.

In 2020, Nickerson expanded the company by establishing a new presence in Los Angeles and reestablishing a presence in New York City. Capitalizing on Nickerson's reputation as leader in real estate marketing and communications, the agency has organically grown into additional sectors including hospitality, food & beverage, life science, and PropTech/CREtech. New team members with a presence in additional cities reflect Nickerson's continued commitment to expansion in major global cities.

As part of Nickerson's continued growth, the company is currently recruiting additional team members across the country , including a Controller, Senior Manager of Social Media, Senior Managers of PR & Communications in Boston, Miami, and NYC, and a Senior Coordinator for Creative Services in LA.

About NickersonNickerson is a full-service branding, marketing, and communications agency with team members in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, and Miami. Utilizing our unique blend of communications, marketing & strategic planning, creative services, and risk & reputation management, we elevate the experiential journey, serving as a trusted, global partner to elite, forward-thinking brands. Nickerson was named PRDaily's 2019 Digital Marketing & Social Media Award winner for Crisis Communications/Reputation Management and was a finalist for PRWeek's 2020 Best in Crisis award. For more info visit nickersoncos.com .

