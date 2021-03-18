Nickelodeon To Begin Production On The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! In April

Nickelodeon is set to begin production this April on The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! (working title), an original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House. Casting is currently underway, with Wolfgang Schaeffer ( Criminal Minds) tapped to play 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and Jahzir Bruno ( The Witches) as Clyde McBride, Lincoln's best friend. Additional casting news will be announced soon. The feature-length TV movie will film in Atlanta, with a premiere slated for November on Nickelodeon.

In The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas!, Lincoln is gearing up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde embark on a mission to preserve the family's holiday traditions.

The live-action TV movie is written by Liz Maccie ( Make It or Break It) and directed by Jonathan Judge ( All That, Punky Brewster, The Thundermans), who also serves as executive producer. Michael Rubiner ( The Loud House) and Matt Bierman ( Christmas with the Darlings) serve as executive producers. Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, serves as producer. Production of The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content, and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action.

The Loud House, which was recently greenlit for a sixth season, debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

