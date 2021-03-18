Nickelodeon Taps All-star Voice Talent Lineup For Iconic Grown-up Roles In Brand-new Rugrats, Debuting Spring 2021 On Paramount

Nickelodeon has tapped an all-star roster of voice talent to round out the cast of its new upcoming Rugrats series , a reimagining of the classic '90s hit.

Nickelodeon has tapped an all-star roster of voice talent to round out the cast of its new upcoming Rugrats series , a reimagining of the classic '90s hit. Joining the original voice cast of the adventurous toddlers are: Ashley Rae Spillers ( Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey ( The Mindy Project), as Tommy's parents; Tony Hale ( Arrested Development), as Chuckie's father; Natalie Morales ( Dead to Me), as Phil and Lil's mother; Anna Chlumsky ( Veep) and Timothy Simons ( Veep), as Angelica's parents; Nicole Byer ( Nailed It!) and Omar Miller ( Ballers), as Susie's parents; and Michael McKean ( Better Call Saul), as Grandpa Lou Pickles. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the all-new Rugrats, a Paramount+ Original Series, is set to debut on the streaming service this spring.

"This incredibly talented group of actors provides a fresh and very funny take on these iconic roles, combining humor with heart to bring the characters to life in a whole new way," said Liz Paulson, Senior Vice President, Talent and Casting, Nickelodeon.

"The all-new Rugrats is packed with comedy, music and adventures that only babies can embark upon, and the role of the grown-ups is an essential piece of the series," added Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation.

Rugrats features: Spillers and Dewey as Tommy's parents, Didi, a passionate artisan and blogger, and Stu, an optimistic inventor; Hale as Chuckie's father, Chas, a neurotic musician; Morales as Phil and Lil's mother, Betty, Didi's best friend and coffeehouse owner; Chlumsky and Simons as Angelica's parents, Charlotte, a busy city councilperson, and Drew, a successful pharmaceutical representative; Byer and Miller as Susie's parents, Lucy, a fun and generous physician, and Randy, an affable and good-natured science teacher; and McKean as Grandpa Lou Pickles, an active senior who enjoys yoga.

The new voice actors join previously announced cast members E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil), who are all reprising their iconic roles.

The all-new Rugrats is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro ( Rugrats) and Kate Boutilier ( Rugrats) are executive producers and Dave Pressler ( Robot and Monster) and Casey Leonard ( Breadwinners) serve as co-executive producers, with Rachel Lipman ( Rugrats) as co-producer and Kellie Smith ( The Fairly OddParents) as line producer. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, Senior Manager, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon. Casting is overseen by Paulson.

The original Rugrats series launched in August of 1991 and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, and cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids' Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

