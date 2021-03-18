Nickelodeon Begins Production On New ICarly Series For Paramount

Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness have started production on a new original series based on the hit sitcom, iCarly, for Paramount+. The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties. Production on the new iCarly series has commenced in Los Angeles and is slated to premiere on the service this summer.

"Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it's so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan," said Miranda Cosgrove. "We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can't wait to show you what we're cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!"

The new iCarly series will feature two new cast members: Laci Mosley ( Florida Girls) as Harper, Carly's roommate and best friend; and Jaidyn Triplett ( The Affair, See) as Millicent, Freddie's snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter. Mosley and Triplett will appear alongside returning original series stars, Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie).

Nickelodeon's original iCarly series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages. The original iCarly series was created by Dan Schneider.

The new iCarly series is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness ( To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Trinkets, PEN15). The pilot is written by Ali Schouten ( Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever), who also serves as executive producer, and Jay Kogen (Nickelodeon's School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier). Miranda Cosgrove also serves as executive producer, with Jerry Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg serving as producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Phill Lewis ( One Day at a Time, The Neighborhood).

Production of the new iCarly series for Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness is overseen by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content, and Zack Olin, Senior Vice President, Live Action.

Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

Awesomeness

Awesomeness, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, is a media company focused on serving the global Gen Z audience through its digital publishing, film and television studio divisions. Awesomeness has become the destination for youth culture, cultivating a loyal audience with hit programming on the world's biggest streaming services including Netflix (smash-hit film series "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," Emmy® winner "Trinkets") and Hulu (Emmy® winner "Zac & Mia", Emmy® nominee "Pen15"), along with the company's immensely popular short-form programs on YouTube ("Brent Rivera's Dream Vacation," "Twin My Heart," "My Dream Quinceañera," "VS"), that garner hundreds of millions of views. As a leading media brand, Awesomeness' worldwide distribution footprint spans owned, social and premium SVOD platforms. Founded in 2012, Awesomeness is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York.

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41 st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

