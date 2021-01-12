Nichole Parker Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Producer Ranks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Nichole Parker on board as a Principal & Employee Benefits Producer. Nichole joins Newfront from TSM Insurance and Financial Services Inc., where she was heading the individual and medicare services divisions.

"Ms. Parker is an experienced employee benefits professional with deep ties throughout the Central Valley of California," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "While that region saw over 100% growth on the property and casualty side in 2020, we believe that employee benefits will be a fast follower and look forward to Ms. Parker serving our regional customers with her deep local knowledge and wealth of experience."

"As a member of the Central Valley community, I've been impressed by the innovation within the businesses in my community. I was so pleased to see the technological advancements Newfront has made to serve such businesses," said Ms. Parker. "After speaking with the CEO and various executive team members, I am positive that Newfront has the vision and execution capability to make a positive change in our industry. My transition to Newfront allows me to exceed the expectations of both current and future clients," she said.

The addition of Ms. Parker adds to a string of recent hires in the P&C and Employee Benefits space for three-year-old Newfront. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

