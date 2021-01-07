NICE Wins "The Most Innovative System Award" For State-of-the-Art Advancements In Workforce Management

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced that it has been named the winner of "The Most Innovative System Award" by the Global WFM Chartered Body (GWFM). The award was presented to the NICE Workforce Management (WFM) Suite for its innovative capabilities that demonstrate maturity in design as well as implementation. This coveted award follows a stringent process that includes a judging committee of global WFM thought leaders and CIOs.

The NICE Workforce Management (WFM) Suite empowers organizations to intelligently meet today's contact center challenges - all in a single, cloud-powered platform. Leveraging AI and innovative capabilities that automate operations, provide accurate forecasting, enable agility in adapting to change and overcome complexity, NICE WFM achieves effective workforce planning, scheduling and optimization to drive business success in a constantly changing business environment. Uniquely, the NICE WFM Suite enables a multi-pronged approach to increasing engagement and delivering highly accurate planning. The solution taps into AI-based tools and automation to help ensure positive employee experiences by enabling work-life balance via flexible scheduling while helping to see that business metrics are met.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said, "This accolade is especially gratifying, reiterating our commitment to innovation that manifests in all of our solutions as well as the exceptional experiences they create. Our Workforce Management Suite specifically is all about people. It's about how smart technology can make a difference in the lives of agents and managers by making contact center work easier and more productive while ensuring organizations deliver exceptional customer service through accurate staffing."

Global Workforce Management Professional Chartered Body (GWFM) is an autonomous, not-for-profit, professionally managed organization, playing a key role in grooming leaders for the future. The body is registered in Canada and established in June 2014. GWFM comprises twenty thousand professional members with backgrounds in WFM & HR committed to promoting WFM and enhancing the capability of human capital professionals to compete globally. www.globalwfm.com

