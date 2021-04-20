NICE Revolutionizes Digital Smart Self-Service With The Launch Of CXone Expert Following The Acquisition Of MindTouch

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of CXone Expert, following the acquisition of MindTouch Inc., a San Diego-based leader in cloud-based knowledge management software for customer experience. CXone Expert is a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI)-powered knowledge management solution that reduces friction by projecting personalized content to customers seeking self-service while injecting crucial insights throughout the customer journey. CXone Expert eliminates the frustration with today's self-service experience by infusing AI and data, turning bots into smart AI-based agents.

When communicating with customer service organizations, today's consumers expect choice and flexibility similar to what they enjoy with friends and family. CXone Expert brings effortless self-service experiences through the digital channels customers turn to first, from mobile applications and search engines to chatbots and websites by surfacing the right content when, where and how they want it. The solution provides a seamless experience all the way to human assistance by giving agents the full context and power to see the customer's journey and create an intelligent, constructive conversation.

"We face a new breed of next-generation consumers who live in a digital world," said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. "They want smart self-service, and they would like to get things done digitally on their own if they can. With CXone Expert, we are helping companies apply smart self-service best practices using AI technology to meet consumer demand for faster, more convenient experiences."

According to the 2020 NICE CXone Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark, Consumer Wave, 8 in 10 consumers are more willing to do business with companies that offer self-service options, yet only 61 percent agree that companies are offering easy, convenient self-service. When rating self-service channels, only one-third of consumers are highly satisfied. Moreover, half of consumers who start with self-service report they are transferred to a live agent. Two-thirds of those who are transferred say they need to repeat the information they previously provided in the self-service channel. CXone Expert helps close that gap by showing agents what customers have searched for and seen prior to submitting a case, offering a truly seamless omnichannel experience.

CXone takes a holistic approach to improving both agent and customer experiences, helping organizations of all sizes modernize and remain agile and resilient in today's increasingly digital landscape. CXone provides the most comprehensive digital-first omnichannel offering in the Contact Center as a Service market, as the first and only platform unifying best-in-class omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation.

