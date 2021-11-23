NICE Recognizes Industry-Leading CXone Application Partners At Fourth Annual DEVone Partner Conference

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE),today announced its 2021 DEVone Partner Award winners, who were recognized at the fourth annual NICE DEVone Partner Conference. More than 80 partners and NICE employees attended this virtual event where executives shared new DEVone program initiatives and the product roadmap for NICE CXone, the world's #1 cloud customer experience platform.

The NICE DEVone Ecosystem is one of the industry's largest technology partner networks and extends the NICE CXone portfolio through tested, fully integrated applications that utilize more than 400 APIs. The company works closely with its DEVone partners to ensure a deep understanding of joint customers' needs in order to provide the next-gen tools necessary for seamless customer experiences.

This year's DEVone Partner Award winners demonstrated innovative and collaborative integrations with NICE CXone that enhance customer experience and deliver better business results. Winners were recognized in the following categories:

Impact Award : Textel earned the Impact Award for its significant contributions to promoting the value of NICE CXone and the DEVone Ecosystem to customers and prospects. A cloud-based business texting solution, Textel's integration into NICE CXone's console enables users to connect directly with enterprise-grade conversational texting.

: Textel earned the Impact Award for its significant contributions to promoting the value of NICE CXone and the DEVone Ecosystem to customers and prospects. A cloud-based business texting solution, Textel's integration into NICE CXone's console enables users to connect directly with enterprise-grade conversational texting. Rising Star Award : Lucency Technologies, which joined the program earlier this year, was recognized for its commitment to both customer engagement and business growth through active collaboration with NICE CXone. Lucency, an advanced customer context platform, enables the real-time transfer of a customer's active website data (context) to CXone, empowering agents to understand and anticipate the customer's exact needs for better experience.

: Lucency Technologies, which joined the program earlier this year, was recognized for its commitment to both customer engagement and business growth through active collaboration with NICE CXone. Lucency, an advanced customer context platform, enables the real-time transfer of a customer's active website data (context) to CXone, empowering agents to understand and anticipate the customer's exact needs for better experience. Connection Award : Surfly and SpiceCSM earned this award as the top two partners who connected their technology to the most NICE CXone customers in the last year. Through their seamless and flexible integrations, both these partners accelerated deployment and added true customer value. Surfly's co-browsing and remote collaboration technology enables agents to better connect with customers and humanize their interactions, providing a smooth and fast experience. SpiceCSM makes it easy for customers to best utilize existing infrastructure by enabling them to create integrated digital ecosystems that connect disparate systems, people, and processes.

: Surfly and SpiceCSM earned this award as the top two partners who connected their technology to the most NICE CXone customers in the last year. Through their seamless and flexible integrations, both these partners accelerated deployment and added true customer value. Surfly's co-browsing and remote collaboration technology enables agents to better connect with customers and humanize their interactions, providing a smooth and fast experience. SpiceCSM makes it easy for customers to best utilize existing infrastructure by enabling them to create integrated digital ecosystems that connect disparate systems, people, and processes. Innovator Award: Customer Dynamics was recognized for its new, innovative solutions that leverage the power of CXone to help customers move their business forward, achieve new goals, and provide exceptional CX. This DEVone partner provides customers the tools to consistently deliver exceptional, personalized customer interactions by empowering live agents.

NICE CXone stays ahead of evolving and everchanging customer expectations through its digital-first approach, so that contact centers can meet customers where they are, with fast, real-time resolution.

"Every contact center has its own individual needs, and NICE CXone offers more than 400 APIs that help solve unique business challenges, so CXone customers can provide innovative and meaningful omnichannel experiences," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE CXone. "As one of the technology industry's largest partner communities, we're proud to present these awards to DEVone partners who showcase the best of NICE CXone and deliver solutions that help customers achieve their customer service goals."

