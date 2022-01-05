NICE Named Market Share Leader In Workforce Optimization

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced that it has been recognized as the overall market share leader for total workforce optimization (WFO) by DMG Consulting LLC. The ' Contact Center Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Mid-Year Market Share Report' ranked NICE in the highest position across eight of nine categories. NICE is the leading WFO suite vendor in terms of total company GAAP revenue as well as market share and revenue for contact center WFO solutions, total WFO solutions, total recording and non-contact center recording options, interaction analytics (IA) technologies, contact center workforce management (WFM) applications, and quality management (QM) capabilities.

In an estimated field of 36 worldwide contact center workforce optimization suite vendors, NICE held a dominant 48.1 percent share of total company GAAP revenue in the first half of 2021, a growth of 4.9 percentage points over the same period in 2020. NICE was also the revenue leader in the first half of 2021 for both contact center WFO and total WFO (which includes sales to non-contact-center verticals as well), with 33.8 percent and 34.9 percent market share, respectively.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce and Customer Experience Group, commented, "We are pleased to once again be recognized as the total WFO market share leader by DMG Consulting. We consider this a testament to our consistent delivery of much needed WFO innovation that drives value for our customers. With NICE's extension beyond the contact center to meet customers wherever their journey begins, we remain dedicated to expanding the value NICE provides across the organization."

NICE WFO is comprised of tightly integrated solutions, enabling organizations to improve employee engagement, effectiveness and productivity by identifying performance improvement opportunities, delivering personalized coaching and training, forecasting workloads across channels, scheduling staff around business requirements and employee preferences and enabling staff self-service scheduling options. NICE's unique adaptive, agile and digital WFO approach uses analytics-based modeling to dynamically personalize contact center processes, such as scheduling, coaching, training, assessments and motivational incentives, based on the individual agent's unique identity. NICE WFO can be deployed in a cloud environment or on-premise, based on the needs of the customer.

