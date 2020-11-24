NICE Named A Leader In Intelligent Authentication And Fraud Prevention For The Second Consecutive Year By Leading Analyst Firm

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader for its Real-Time Authentication (RTA) and Fraud Prevention solutions by Opus Research for the second year successively.

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced it has been recognized as a Leader for its Real-Time Authentication (RTA) and Fraud Prevention solutions by Opus Research for the second year successively. NICE's innovative, self-learning ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention solution was highlighted as a key differentiator in the report entitled 'Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview.' For a complimentary copy, click here.

"NICE distinguished itself by offering innovative solutions that fulfill requirements for real-time authentication over multiple channels," explained Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. "Its clients have been impressed by the proactive nature of its fraud-detection solution and the simple process of passive enrollment, using existing recordings to create voiceprints."

NICE achieved a top ranking in the report for its comprehensive authentication technology. NICE RTA was highlighted for its unique capabilities tailored specifically for the contact center environment, in particular its advanced enrollment capabilities, including passive, and historical call enrollment. The offering was also praised for its single voiceprint technology that allows consistent authentication and enrollment across all channels, as well as for additional validation capabilities that address complex calls, deep-fakes and multifactor authentication.

The Opus Research report particularly commended the innovative NICE ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention solution that combines NICE's leading voice biometrics technology with its ENLIGHTEN customer engagement AI platform. The solution proactively and continuously detects fraudulent behavior across millions of calls, identifies calls with patterns of risky behavior and zooms-in to expose fraudsters attempting to authenticate into or take over consumer accounts.

"This recognition from Opus Research reinforces NICE's vision and ability to continually deliver the market's leading fraud prevention and voice biometrics offering," said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "Keeping pace with rapidly shifting global trends and the increasing sophistication of fraudsters requires a level of agility which we believe is best achieved through innovation, and we are proud to receive a testament to this in the pages of the Opus Research report."

