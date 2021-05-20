NICE Actimize Positioned As A Leading KYC Vendor In 2021 Quadrant Knowledge Report Across Technology Excellence And Customer Impact

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a top performing KYC/CDD Technology Leader in its recently released "SPARK Matrix™: Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution, 2021" report. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions study, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading Know Your Customer (KYC) vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, scored NICE Actimize and its consolidated KYC/CDD solutions among the highest in overall ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. To download a copy of the complimentary report, please click here.

Summarizing key strengths for NICE Actimize, the Quadrant Knowledge report noted, "NICE Actimize offers an integrated KYC/CDD solution with comprehensive functional capabilities to provide risk assessment over the entire customer lifecycle. NICE Actimize's KYC/CDD solution is well integrated with a multitude of external data sources and offers 360° holistic customer view, AI/ML-driven entity resolution and network analysis, intelligent automation, and holistic case management. NICE Actimize's KYC/CDD solution is well integrated with the company's AML suite and leverages its managed analytics service - ActimizeWatch - for agility, detection accuracy, and compliance."

"The primary drivers for the adoption of KYC/CDD solutions include the growing digitalization in the banking and financial sector, rapidly rising identity thefts and data breaches, as well as the increasing complexity of global regulations and compliance requirements," said Divya Baranawal, Research Director, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions."Once again, we congratulate NICE Actimize for its technology innovation and leadership in driving the adoption of advanced KYC/CDD solutions in support of its expanding, global customer base."

"NICE Actimize's robust KYC/CDD solutions manage critical compliance challenges and provide complete customer lifecycle coverage without compromising customer experience," said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. "We are pleased to have these important competitive technology differentiators acknowledged in the SPARK Matrix analysis of global KYC/CDD solutions."

The Quadrant Knowledge report also observed, "The NICE Actimize Anti-Money Laundering solutions suite provides full regulatory coverage and a robust KYC/CDD solution. CDD-X is NICE Actimize's KYC/CDD solution that offers comprehensive customer lifecycle risk coverage inclusive of customer onboarding, ongoing due diligence, and enhanced due diligence (EDD) processes. CDD-X provides data for customer risk profile enrichment with the latest intelligence from a plethora of external data sources, including PEPs, sanctions, adverse media, and other relevant KYC profile data. This combined with entity resolution ensures that customer data is always accurate."

The report continued, "NICE Actimize CDD-X is fully integrated with WL-X, which is a market-leading risk screening solution that provides accurate sanctions, PEP, and list name matching powered by 4 th generation matching analytics as well as AI model optimization and facial biometrics. Screening is a core requirement during onboarding, so the combination of NICE Actimize's CDD-X and WL-X powered by accurate and verified data enables organizations to start smart when onboarding and comply with confidence throughout the customer's lifecycle."

For additional information: please read more about NICE Actimize's comprehensive anti-money laundering suite here.

