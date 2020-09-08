NICB, IBHS: Do Your Homework Now To Avoid Contractor Fraud After A Hurricane

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) urge homeowners to continue hurricane preparedness actions as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The 2020 hurricane season has already set records for its active start, and recent forecast updates from NOAA continue to increase the projections for the number of named storms this year.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8429556-nicb-ibhs-avoid-contractor-fraud-after-a-hurricane/

"Developing key partnerships with IBHS is critical for NICB as we continue to focus on educating consumers on the importance of being prepared for a storm," said NICB President & CEO David Glawe.

"The roof is your first line of defense against a hurricanes' wind and rain. A strong, sealed FORTIFIED Roof™ keeps the wind and rain out, meaning families can come back home after a storm," says Roy Wright, president and CEO of IBHS. "Use the FORTIFIED Roofer directory to find a local roofing contractor trained to install a roof to this standard, which is proven to be stronger against severe weather. Local contractors will still be around next year if you have a question."

FORTIFIED Roof has demonstrated its ability to protect homes. During last year's Hurricane Dorian, 99.5 percent of FORTIFIED Roofs in North Carolina affected by the storm were successful in keeping the water out.

Minimizing damage from hurricanes also avoids the potential of becoming a victim of contractor fraud.

"It's important to do your homework when selecting a contractor to repair your property. Those who come from out of town promising a quick fix could potentially lead to more delays at increased costs," added Glawe.

"Many roofers offer a free inspection. Consider requesting an inspection now to build a relationship with a roofing contractor in your area," said Wright.

HIRING A ROOFING CONTRACTOR?

Call your insurance agent or company first if you believe your roof was damaged in a storm.

Get more than one estimate. Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.

Work with only licensed and insured contractors. Use the FORTIFIED directory to find a local FORTIFIED Roofer.

Demand references and check them.

Ask to see the salesperson's driver's license, write down the license number and their vehicle's license plate number.

Roofing contractors listed in the FORTIFIED Directory have completed rigorous FORTIFIED training and passed a FORTIFIED exam, are certified by at least one shingle manufacturer, and, in states that require it, hold an up-to-date roofing contractor license.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ( $241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org .

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicb-ibhs-do-your-homework-now-to-avoid-contractor-fraud-after-a-hurricane-301124890.html

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau