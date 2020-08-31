NIC Hawaii, State Of Hawaii Introduce Redesigned Hawaii Compliance Express

NIC Hawaii and the Hawaii State Procurement Office (SPO) have launched the redesigned Hawaii Compliance Express (HCE). The new HCE presents a responsive design that is mobile-friendly and can adjust to all screen sizes. The redesigned digital tool also eliminates common usability issues.

With the redesign, SPO has achieved its goal of offering a suite of procurement products with a similar setup that is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

The HCE had the same look for almost two decades and did not fit in with other products from the SPO, Hawaii eProcurement System (HIePRO) and Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS). Now, HCE will be familiar to users who are already using the other systems, making for a better overall user experience.

"We are pleased with the new look and function of the HCE," said Burt Ramos, NIC Hawaii General Manager. "User experience is important to us, and this redesign eliminates all of the common usability issues."

The SPO's Hawaii Compliance Express service was created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, the official internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov. NIC Hawaii is a division of NIC Inc., a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation.

About the State Procurement Office (SPO)

The goal of the Hawaii State Procurement Office is to promote economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and impartiality in procurement for State and county governments; and efficiency, effectiveness and stewardship in inventory management and surplus property management in an open, fair and transparent process.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, formerly the Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC), works with the State of Hawaii to manage the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii, along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

