NIC Hawaii, County Of Hawaii Launch Online Road Test Scheduler

Through their partnership, the Hawaii County Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division and NIC Hawaii have launched a new service allowing citizens to schedule their road test online. Users can now go online to view availability, schedule and make payments to reserve an available time slot for their driver's license road test for any of the five Hawaii County Vehicle Registration and Licensing locations.

Previously, reservations and payments could only be done via phone or in person. With the launch of this service, users can now use any browser on a computer or a mobile device where internet access is available.

With the recent public safety concerns due to COVID-19, the County of Hawaii offices are seeking to restrict walk-in services at this time and encourage citizens to use this new service. Now, applicants can select their desired test appointment date and time, submit required documentation and make payments online from the comfort and safety of their home.

"We are excited and happy to have another avenue in which our customers can schedule appointments for road tests," said Naomi O'Dell, County of Hawaii Vehicle Registration and Licensing Administrator. "This application is informative, easy to use and will provide that same convenience through the pandemic and beyond."

The Hawaii County Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division Driver License Road Test Scheduler service and website was created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, the official internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

"The road test scheduler is a one-stop shop for citizens looking to take their road test with minimal contact," said Burt Ramos, NIC Hawaii General Manager. "The convenience the scheduler offers is something we're proud of and ensures citizens can interact with government from the comfort of their own homes."

About County of Hawaii Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division

The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division, commonly referred to as the department of motor vehicles (DMV), is responsible for motor vehicle registration and licensing, driver's license, commercial driver's license, various county business licenses, bicycle and moped registration, safety check inspections through the periodic motor vehicle inspection program, taxicab driver's permit and inspections and the issuance of State of Hawaiʻi identification cards.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, a division of the national digital government solutions company NIC Inc., developed and manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider Hawaii Information Consortium, dba NIC Hawaii, along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

