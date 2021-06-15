Niagara Systems Partners With Piston Manufacturer

MENTOR, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Systems, a leading producer of industrial parts washers, has partnered with a local piston manufacturer to improve efficiencies and quality in the production of pistons used in the performance automotive industry. With more than 80 years of experience in the industry, Niagara has developed tunnel washers, carousel washers and other custom washers for companies across numerous industries.

In 2020, Niagara Systems and the piston manufacturer teamed up to develop a washing and metal processing automation line to improve the quality of products for customers involved in performance racing, while increasing piston production to keep up with high demand. After spending some time working with Niagara Systems, the local piston manufacturer turned its focus toward achieving a more reliable adhesion surface to their pistons during the skirt-coating process. That's when Niagara introduced a new industrial parts washing machine that utilizes a complex chemical process to wash, etch and then dry the pistons to ensure the best skirt coat adhesion is achieved. The automation line has streamlined the skirt coat process to accept nearly all part sizes, providing a uniform and repeatable process that greatly reduces failure rates and minimizes the labor needed for this process while improving production rates.

Like every custom metal parts washer developed by Niagara Systems, the customized piston automation line design was based on the client's requirements and perfected through collaboration and comprehensive quality assurance. From cabinet washers to a fully automated wash line, Niagara's solutions are developed and tailored to their customers' needs with safety, effectiveness and efficiency being paramount. That's why more clients choose Niagara to develop machinery design and chemical processes when selecting automotive parts cleaners.

Niagara Systems, a South Shore Controls, Inc. company, has been a leader in the industrial parts washing and metal processing industry since 1934. By working with hundreds of clients across varying industries, Niagara has gained experience to provide solutions that are proven to be valuable to each customer's production processes. From mechanical and electrical design to panel build and metal fabrication, the Niagara team lives under one roof to provide the best, most collaborative and effective work environment for these types of systems. Whether it is a common application or a highly customized process, Niagara Systems is the premier destination for all custom parts washing systems.

For media inquiries, please contact Danny Wilkinson at dwilkinson@southshorecontrols.com

For sales inquiries, please call us at 1-440-259-2500 or email us at sales@niagarasystemsllc.com

