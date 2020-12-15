NI Subsidiary Joins The Open Manufacturing Platform

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced that its latest acquisition, OptimalPlus, has joined the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP), a consortium led by BMW, Microsoft, ZF, Bosch and ABInBev that helps manufacturers leverage advanced technologies to gain greater...

NI (NATI) - Get Report today announced that its latest acquisition, OptimalPlus, has joined the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP), a consortium led by BMW, Microsoft, ZF, Bosch and ABInBev that helps manufacturers leverage advanced technologies to gain greater operational efficiencies, factory output, customer loyalty and net profits.

The OMP brings together business leaders, technologists, systems integrators, independent software providers and other contributors to drive innovation across manufacturing. Open platforms and standards unleash the power of innovation by removing fundamental technological barriers and improving customer experience.

The OMP's goals include creating a "Manufacturing Reference Architecture" for platform-agnostic, cloud-based data collection, management, analytics and other applications. This framework will provide a standard way to connect to IoT devices on equipment and define a semantic layer that unifies data across disparate data sources. All in all, this has the potential to create a rich, open-source ecosystem that enables faster and easier adoption of smart manufacturing technologies.

In the same way that interpreters at the United Nations help delegates communicate and make new policies, standardized data formats accelerate the adoption of big data and machine learning, creating a universal translator between multiple machine and process types. OptimalPlus, now part of NI, will bring to OMP its vast domain expertise in automotive manufacturing processes and provide leading production companies with actionable insights and adaptive methods from its big data analytics platform.

"We're honored to be invited to join the prestigious Open Manufacturing Platform, which plays a key role in helping manufacturers all over the world innovate," said Uzi Baruch, VP of NI's Transportation business unit. "With pressure mounting to ensure quality and prevent faulty parts from shipping, it's important that manufacturers have access to the transformative powers of AI, machine learning and big data analytics. We're excited to collaborate with industry leaders in the OMP consortium to help manufacturers evolve and optimize their processes."

AI and advanced analytics help to streamline manufacturing, reduce costs and improve quality, reliability and safety. OMP makes it easier for manufacturers to deploy this technology across their operations and fulfill the promise of smart manufacturing.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005274/en/