NI leadership and Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC, at NI Suite Level at Q2 Stadium (Photo: Business Wire)

Austin FC announced today that NI (NATI) - Get Report has secured entitlement of the NI Suite Level at Q2 Stadium in a multi-year partnership that sees the Austin technology company join forces with Austin FC, the city's Major League Soccer Club and first major league property. As part of the partnership, NI will also be the presenting sponsor of the pre-match Standings and League Leaders feature during Austin FC home games.

"Austin FC is proud to align with a homegrown Austin company that represents a commitment to innovation and a commitment to exploring technology solutions that can create a lasting impact in our community," commented Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC. "NI has a successful track record of investing in Austin, and our Club is honored to be working alongside one of the first tech-forward firms to have successfully established its roots in Austin."

The sponsorship agreement establishes NI, the Austin-headquartered technology company founded in 1976, as an official partner of Austin FC with entitlement rights to Q2 Stadium's premium hospitality suite level, now called the NI Suite Level, which features 27 private suites. For Austin FC matches and events hosted at Q2 Stadium, the NI Suite Level offers an Austin inspired, tech-forward, and eco-friendly space that gives fans a world-class experience.

"Like NI, Austin FC has big ambitions. They are determined to bring the world's game to our city. And like us - they are taking the long-view, with a 100-year ambition that includes positively impacting our community through initiatives aimed at increasing diversity, equity, and sustainability in Austin," said Eric Starkloff, NI CEO. "Our shared values, focus on impact, and deep appreciation for the diverse and vibrant community that Austin embodies are what cemented this exciting partnership."

The partnership also establishes NI as the presenting sponsor of the Standing and League Leaders digital feature, which gives fans data driven insights into real-time player statistics ahead of Austin FC home games.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined MLS as the 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC will officially begin play in 2021 in Q2 Stadium, the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art soccer stadium in Austin. Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

